Finance Ministry tables Shs58.3 trillion budget

The freed 18 men and five women yesterday told Ambassador Bigombe and her team that they lived in dormitories with squalid conditions where they were forced to work for 17 hours a day, sometimes...
As NUP prepares to deal with the fallout from that extraordinary decision, Mr Ssemujju could also find himself with lots of explaining to do in his constituency
Mr Geoffrey Karegyeya and his company Kare Distribution Ltd, have also been ordered to pay 11.5 percent from August 2019 on the amount until fully clearing the debt