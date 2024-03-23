Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba | FACT FILE

He was born in April 1974.Education; Had his initial education in Tanzania, Kenya, and Sweden Kampala Parents, (Primary School)Kings Collage Budo (O-Level Secondary)St Mary’s College Kisubi (O+A Level Secondary)Nottingham University, England (Undergraduate Degree in Political Education).Army Career; 1999 - Joined the UPDF2011 - Was promoted to Colonel2012 - Was promoted to Brigadier General 2016 - Was promoted to Maj. General 2022 - Was promoted to General.Military Training; 1997 - Egypt Military Academy1998 - The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Bungereza2007-2008 - US Army Command and General Staff College, Kansas2012 - South African National Defence College.Some Military Campaigns Involved in; 2007 - Fought the ADF in Bundibugyo2008 - Fought LRA IN Operation Lightening Thunder in DRC2013 - 2014 - Led Peace Mission in South Sudan. Tasks Assigned; 2008 - Commander for Special Forces Commander 2017 - Special Presidential Advisor2021 - 2022 - Commander Land Forces.