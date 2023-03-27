HEALTH FOCUS: How gov’t plans to stops health disasters

Research points to the fact that 70% of infectious diseases that affect people start in animals. These ‘zoonotic’ diseases have been responsible for all recent outbreaks and pandemics that have threatened our global health – including COVID-19, HIV, and Ebola. New zoonotic diseases are emerging at an alarming rate. In their natural habitat, these diseases pose a threat to people, circulating harmlessly within wildlife populations. But by bringing people, livestock, and wildlife into unnaturally close contact, we increase the risk of dangerous diseases spreading to us. Tonight in health focus, the director of public health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze explains what they are doing to prevent future outbreaks.