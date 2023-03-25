Health Minister confident of beating Marburg

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that the country is committed to ensuring that the Marburg virus disease outbreak does not spread into the country. The Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says interventions, including setting up of screening centres, have been instituted to keep the virus at bay. She also underscored the country’s experience in handling such outbreaks in the event the virus is reported in the country. She made the remarks during a visit to Mutukula, Uganda’s border with Tanzania, which recently announced a Marburg outbreak in the Kagera region.