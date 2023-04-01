Video

Health officials note drop in malaria cases

Health officials in Karamoja region have rolled out a roadmap for the reduction of malaria within the region. Officials indicate that malaria still remains a major public health concern within Karamoja with the region recording the highest number of malaria infections in the country. Under the road map, health officials will roll out a seasonal malaria chemoprevention vaccine for all children of 3 - 59 months while those above this age group will receive mosquito nets. This will be done with the assistance of the Village health teams.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.