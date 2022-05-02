Here is the painful life of a garbage collector

The life of a garbage collector and loader is a hard one. Besides the perception the community has that these people have a perpetual smell, they have to work in terrible conditions, sometimes without the necessary protective gear. They form a large part of the informal workforce in Kampala and some of them are making what one might call a comfortable living, given the circumstances of the economy today. Gillian Nantume spent the day with one of the garbage trucks that ply Kampala Central Division and brings us the story of a day in the life of a garbage collector.