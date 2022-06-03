LIVE: Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations at Catholic Shrine

Fuel prices globally have risen through the roof but developed countries have unleashed their fuel reserves in a bid to stymie the crisis while African countries are struggling with no fallback...
Infighting inside the Catholic Church is one of the under-reported subjects world over. On many occasions, information does not come out of the grapevine given the church’s culture of concealment
Ms Esther Chesire was picked by Idi Amin’s intelligence officers in February 1976 at the Entebbe Airport while on her way to Kenya.
Welcome!