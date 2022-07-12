Local government workers reject salary enhancement proposals

Uganda Local Government Workers Union leaders have rejected the government’s salary enhancement proposals contained in a letter from the Public Service Minister, Wilson Muruli Mukasa. The letter followed a meeting last week in which they say the Minister undertook to have their salaries enhanced in the next financial year. The Union’s General Secretary, Hassan Lwabyayi Mudiba, told NTV Uganda that the Minister had “fooled them” and they will move on with the intended industrial action along with other resolutions.