Minister Amongi on the spot over Shs6b NSSF request

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi has told the Select Committee of Parliament probing the operations of the National Social Security Fund, that the NSSF Board of Directors approved the 6 billion shillings request that has become a subject of contention. Amongi told the committee that the proposal for the allocation of the money was within her powers as the line minister and in accordance with the law. Members of the Select Committee of Parliament on NSSF are curious about the money given as information available to them seems to suggest that the Minister frustrated the approval of some components of the Fund’s budget after the request for the 6 billion shillings was turned down.