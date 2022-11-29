Mubende residents cry out for help over extended lockdown

Taxi drivers in Mubende district are bitter at the government's insistence on the lockdown within the district. The lockdown is one of the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of Ebola in Mubende. Drivers and conductors under their association, Mubende drivers and conductors association, have argued that the current lockdown has left them and their families starving. The government only supported the now jobless drivers at the beginning of the lockdown. Some 42 days later, they are yet to get any more support