Opendi: Alcohol bill not a ban, but a regulation

Tororo District Woman MP, Sarah Achieng Opendi, has reassured Ugandans that her private member’s alcohol control bill is not intended to stop them from imbibing but to regulate when and how they access alcohol. According to Opendi, there is a need to moderate the time Ugandans spend drinking alcohol, as well as ensuring that the manufacturing process of these alcoholic beverages is up to standard. This, she says, is intended to protect Ugandans from illicit brews that endanger their lives. The legislator made these remarks while appearing before Parliament's Committee on Health and Trade, which is scrutinizing the draft bill.