Police acknowledge that their hardships breeding crime

A commissioner of police in charge of barracks Martin Abilu has said that the poor welfare of policemen is leading their children into crime to survive. He admitted that several children of police officers have been found in petty crime, including grabbing bags along Naguru Ntinda stretch. This, he attribute to the policemen's inability to pay tuition fees for their children. The revelation came as the force held a day of thanks giving prayers for those who survived last November's Kampala Bomb attacks at Nsambya Police barracks.