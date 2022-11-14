Police deputy chief makes security inspections in Luweero

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime is traversing various areas in the jurisdiction of Luweero to assess the security situation in this region. Brig. Gen. Tumusiime's visit to Luweero comes amid heightened tensions attributed to a recent attack on Busiika Police Station on the 31st of October this year.

The attackers who were armed with guns killed two police officers - Moses Ongol and Alex Wagaluka, who was the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at Busiika Police Station and also made away with two guns.

Also, on the 25th of July, two other guns were robbed when machete-wielding men attacked police officers on duty at a Traffic Police Road block at Kiwumpa along Kampala-Gulu highway.