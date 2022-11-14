Police impound more than 12,000 boda-bodas
The traffic police say they have impounded more than 12,000 motorcycles in an ongoing operation to help the riders understand traffic regulations.
Riders are required to have a helmet, a reflector jacket and a riding permit among other things.
Spokesperson of the traffic and road safety directorate Farida Nampiima says that in the last two weeks they have registered more than 600 accidents and 100 deaths.
The press conference was held at the police headquarters in Kampala.