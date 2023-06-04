President Museveni reveals new attack in Somalia

President Museveni has revealed that the Al Shabaab made another attack against a UPDF base in Baraawe Town in Somalia, yesterday.

However, this time, the Al Shabaab were forced to flee after suffering several setbacks in their bid. This is the second attack on Ugandan troops in a fortnight.

The commander-in-chief revealed that there were mistakes made by two commanders Major Oluka and Maj Obbo, who have since been arrested and will soon face the court-martial.

The president, who was addressing MPs in Kyankwanzi, also reported that 54 soldiers had perished in the first attack.