Presidential directives on contracts not debatable - Kagina

The Executive Director of the Uganda National Roads Authority, Allen Kagina has told Parliament that the authority cannot do much when the President gives a directive to have a contract awarded to a specific company or companies. According to Kagina, there is a cabinet extract which makes it mandatory for public servants to implement presidential directives. During the session with senior UNRA officials led by Kagina, Members of Parliament on the Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) were divided on the subject.