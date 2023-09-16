Surgeons operate on 1,400 patients at Otuke camp

A team of 6 surgeons from the Uganda Cancer Institute has successfully conducted a four-day health camp in Otuke district.

During this health camp conducted at Orum Health Centre IV, the team conducted a total of 155 surgeries including intermediate and minor cases with over 6 cancer surgeries.

Lead surgeon Dr. Henry Dabanza commented on some of the surgeries that have been conducted including the removal of soft cancer tissue from the head of a 53-year-old woman.

Susan Abeja, Woman MP Otuke Woman MP Susan Abeja appealed to the government to construct more female and male wards at the health facility to aid the accommodation of patients.