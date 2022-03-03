THOMAS KWOYELO TRIAL: Former LRA commander’s trial enters second day

A retired forensic police officer has told the International Crimes Division of the High Court about the effects of two separate violent attacks on an internally displaced persons camp in northern Uganda in 2004 by the Lord’s Resistance Army. The court heard that in of one the attacks on Pagak IDP camp, 39 people were killed, several were abducted, and 500 houses torched. The evidence was presented during the trial of former LRA commander Thomas Kwoyelo who is charged with 93 counts of crimes against humanity