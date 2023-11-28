Uganda caught between the need to reap from oil production and the push towards renewable energy

Uganda is set to launch its energy transition plan at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties, commonly referred to as the upcoming COP28, summit in the United Arab Emirates. This comes as Uganda, which expects to begin full-scale commercial oil production in 2025, comes under pressure to slow down the development of its nascent oil industry as climate change activists push for a shift to cleaner and renewable energy sources. How will Uganda balance the need to reap the benefits of oil production and the push towards renewable energy? Benjamin Jumbe finds out in this report.