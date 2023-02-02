Uganda ranked number 4 in the Africa financial markets index

Uganda climbed to number 4 according to the Africa financial markets index from 6th in the year 2021 and 10th in 2020. Scoring high in strong data reporting standards and new environmental, social and governance incentives. Despite slight improvements to Uganda’s score in Pillar 1 which is Market depth, corporate bond turnover and total equity turnover remained low in 2022. The country continues to have a relatively low stock market capitalisation, which fell by 1.5 percentage points as a share of gross domestic product in the 12 months to June 2022.