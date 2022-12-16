ULS calls for closure of illegal detention centres

The Uganda Law Society has asked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to close all unlawful detention centres and hold the officers involved in enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary detentions accountable. At the launch of the fourth quarterly report of 2022 on the state of rule of law, the Law Society President Bernard Oundo said information on incidents of torture and unlawful arrests has emerged in their various reports. The UPDF Deputy Chief of Legal Services Col. Moses Wandera has asked the public to report these incidents to the army’s high authorities.