UNEB releases sample papers for this year’s UCE exams

The Uganda National Examinations Body has released sample papers for this year's Uganda Certificate of Education Exams, which will be based on the new lower secondary school competence-based curriculum. Alongside the sample examination papers, the exams body has also released sample marking guides meant to offer both teachers and learners insight into how the papers will be assessed. This year's S4 candidates will be the first learners in the country to be assessed nationally since the rollout of this curriculum four years ago.