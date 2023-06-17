UPDF commander describes how suspected rebels raided Kasese school, killed students
Maj Gen Dick Olum, the UPDF commander of mountain division and operation Shujaa in DR Congo describes what happened as suspected rebels raided a privately-funded secondary school in Kasese District in western Uganda.
He says 41 people were killed; 37 of whom were students (20 girls and 17 boys), a school security guard and three members of the community.
"We suspect that they abducted about six students and may be picked some community members along the way"- he says.