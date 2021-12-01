Video

Violence against children might be worse than assumed - Report

Sexual and Physical violence against children is a problem that has increasingly been a concern to different stakeholders but the exact nature of its effects and their manifestations in not always clear. A survey conducted by Makerere University Social Work and social development and other partners has revealed that the problem is bigger than imagined and many cases go unreported. Sudhir Byaruhanga examines some of these findings in this report

