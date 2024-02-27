Video

Wandegeya government lab receives International accreditation

The Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya has received an international accreditation award (ISO). The award means that its results from the national laboratory will now be recognized globally for at least four years. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson Simon Mundeyi, this development is significant in the facility's history, as it now provides a full range of general scientific, forensic, and advisory services.

