Weak legal regime failing fight against plastic pollution

NEMA faults plastic pollution on weak legal regime in Uganda.

Meanhwile, President Museveni has pledged to double efforts to educate people about the danger of plastic materials to take care of the environment.

The president’s message was delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the commemoration of the international environment day at Kololo ceremonial grounds on June 5.

The main focus has been placed on beating plastic pollution by taking an approach that emphasizes the reuse and recycling of these materials.