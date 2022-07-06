Why local gov’t are considering strike

Local Government workers under their umbrella Uganda Local Government Workers Union have been invited for a meeting with the ministry of public service on Wednesday, over calls for a salary enhancement. This comes on the back of plans for a strike set to start Thursday. An earlier meeting between the two parties had been called off prompting the workers to continue with plans for a strike. The local government workers are the latest to announce a strike saying the government had breached its commitment to fairly enhance public service workers. The development comes just a day after teachers of the humanities called off their three-week-old strike.