How do I ensure I succeed at my new job?

Being promoted to a senior position comes with bigger responsibilities. The actions and decisions made will obviously impact you and you will be judged in the process by all, even those who may not understand your work requirements.

Leadership can be likened to soccer where numerous comments and instructions are offered by fans, including those who just watch the game on TV.

But like a soldier at the battlefield, you need to remain steadfast. Draw up a plan to succeed. Do not give in to negativity.

If you make a mistake, be thankful it happened. And be ready to learn from it. After all, sometimes mistakes lead to perfection.



Knowing your internal strength is vital. Determine what you are good at and seek help in areas where you are facing challenges.

Do not fight useless battles; it is a waste of energy to fight or blackmail colleagues.

Engaging in fights and schemes is a risky venture. Your promotion does not guarantee job security. Therefore, use your position to promote teamwork and performance.