Uspa journalists undertake Fufa course

About 50 Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) journalists yesterday completed the first ever Fufa media course. The three-day course at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru was aimed at equipping sports journalists with a bias for football with a better understanding of workings of Fifa in particular and football in general. Fufa president Moses Magogo who has embarked on various development programmes, has fronted capacity building among all stakeholders as his magic wand in trying to change perceptions.

Development issues

Key to the workshop were insights into Fufa and its development programmes, statutes, regulations and decisions, football competitions, club management, fans and development as well as ethics of covering football competitions among others.

Facilitators, all of whom have benefitted from the generous Fifa instructor’s courses included; Magogo, legal committee chairman Ojok Odur, the first vice president Justus Mugisha, head of the refereeing standing committee Ronnie Kalema, finance director Decolas Kiiza, youth development officer Bashir Mutyaba, deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu and the communications director Ahmed Hussein.

“We’re confident of making great strides if we all talk in the same voice. Wars in the past have derailed us so much,” said Magogo.

The participants will get a benefit of being integrated into the Fifa Connect databank.

Uspa president believes the course will leave the game in a better position. “Journalists are key stakeholders of football anywhere in the world,” Muwanga observed.