Friday December 8 2017

Patrick Amuriat meets Gen Muntu over FDC presidential election outcomes

Outgoing FDC president Gen Mugisha Muntu

Outgoing FDC president Gen Mugisha Muntu receives a gift from the newly elected party president Patrick Amuriat during the latter's inauguration ceremony at party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on November 1. PHOTO BY DAMALI MUKHAYE  

By Monitor Reporter

The newly elected Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat today (Friday) met his predecessor, Gen Mugisha Muntu in a bid to resolve the contradictions arising from the recently concluded party presidential elections.

Gen Muntu who was one of the contestants lost the FDC presidential seat to Mr Amuriat during the November 24 poll.
Mr Amuriat, in a statement issued on Friday evening, said the meeting was “cordial and in the spirit of friendship.”
He said Mr Yokasi Bihande, a member of FDC NEC also attended the meeting which was held in Kampala.

“A number of issues were raised and discussed. To me, this is the first step in our attempt to harmonise our relationship and to try to establish a new working arrangement,” said Mr Amuruiat.
According to him, although the meeting was not conclusive, a lot of progress was made.

“I kindly request for restraint from our supporters and membership of FDC so that we allow the healing process to proceed soberly. We are committed to holding follow up meetings resuming at the turn of the new year. I wish to salute President Muntu for his commitment to keep our party intact amidst media speculations that there could be a split in the party,” he added.

