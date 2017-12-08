By Monitor Reporter

The newly elected Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat today (Friday) met his predecessor, Gen Mugisha Muntu in a bid to resolve the contradictions arising from the recently concluded party presidential elections.

Gen Muntu who was one of the contestants lost the FDC presidential seat to Mr Amuriat during the November 24 poll.

Mr Amuriat, in a statement issued on Friday evening, said the meeting was “cordial and in the spirit of friendship.”

He said Mr Yokasi Bihande, a member of FDC NEC also attended the meeting which was held in Kampala.

“A number of issues were raised and discussed. To me, this is the first step in our attempt to harmonise our relationship and to try to establish a new working arrangement,” said Mr Amuruiat.

According to him, although the meeting was not conclusive, a lot of progress was made.