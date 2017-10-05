By FRANCIS MUGERWA

MUBENDE: Over 50 passengers have survived being burnt after the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Mubende District.

According to eyewitnesses, a Link bus Reg. No. UAM 610 T was transporting passengers from Kampala to Bwera in Kasese District on Thursday before it caught fire at Luswa village in Nalutuntu Sub County along Mityana-Mubende highway.

“The bus caught fire at Luswa village in Nalutuntu Sub County in Mubende district along the Kampala-Fort Portal highway,” the Wamala regional police spokesperson, Mr Nobert Ochom said.



He said police investigators suspect that the fire broke out as a result of friction from a tyre burst.

After receiving distress calls from passengers, police rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the passengers, their luggage and the engine of the bus, Mr Ochom added.

After waiting for about an hour, the management of Link bus sent another bus that transported the passengers to Kasese.

According to Police, the bus did not have a fire extinguisher which would have helped in extinguishing the fire.

The fire razed the windows and seats in the bus, eye witnesses said.

Ochom said the bus will be towed from the scene to Myanzi Police post. No passenger sustained injuries.

Police advised drivers and passengers to prioritize safety as they move along the roads.