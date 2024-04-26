Rising Lake Victoria waters drown hopes

Several residents of Entebbe Municipality in Wakiso District are grappling with the impact of Lake Victoria’s rising water levels following increased rainfall. The lake’s water levels are currently estimated to have increased to 14 metres compared to slightly above 13 metres in 2020.

About 200 homes on the lakeshores have been inundated by floodwaters, particularly in Lugonjo Village, which lies close to the Namiiro swamp, a buffer zone for Lake Victoria.

One of the affected residents, Ms Angella Musiime, a 42-year-old single mother of four, has witnessed firsthand the havoc wreaked by the flooding. Her once secure home now teeters on the brink of collapse, with all her possessions destroyed.

“I have nowhere to go. Some nights we sleep on top of the dining table. Everything we used to own has been ruined by the water,” she said, adding “I had to send away my two youngest children, and stay with my older daughters (16 and seven). It is hard to take care of children in such a situation.”

Ms Musiime said her husband fled after he took out a loan against the house, and the bank has since repossessed the house.

“Some nights we sleep without a meal, but we continue to pray for things to change. I am worried that snakes and other water animals may invade our home,” she told Saturday Monitor.

Mr Richard Ssekyondo, the LC3 chairperson of Entebbe Division B, acknowledged the severity of the flooding and the potential for further escalation.





“Despite the challenges, efforts to find a lasting solution continue,” he said midweek, adding, “With our partners and other government agencies, we are working tirelessly to address the impact of the rising waters. People in the area are at risk of disease outbreaks such as bilharzia and cholera.”

Upon hearing of Ms Musiime’s dire circumstances, Keddi Foundation, a local non-profit organisation, sprung to her rescue. The organisation this week provided relief items comprising essential household items and donated start-up capital of Shs3.8 million to aid in her family’s recovery. The Foundation also facilitated the rental of a two-room house for the family for the next year.

“Working with the Red Cross and the local leadership, we will continue responding in any way we can. A lot of people have been affected by the calamity,” Dr Steven Keddi, the non-profit’s founder, said.

The weatherman has predicted above-normal rainfall in selected areas of Uganda, including Entebbe, this April. Entebbe received rains up to 106.8 millimetres in a single day, leading to flash floods at the Entebbe International Airport earlier this month.