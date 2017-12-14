By Nelson Wesonga

Kampala

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has rejected calls to investigate Foreign Affairs minister, Sam Kutesa, over claims that he took a Shs1.8 billion bribe from a Chinese consultant based in the United States.

Ms Kadaga says it is premature given that it is not clear if the New York Southern District Magistrate’s Court, where a complaint in the allegation was made, is ready to proceed on the matter.

“It is premature, at this stage, for Parliament to delve into an investigation. We do not know whether he [Kutesa] is going to be a witness or something else,” Ms Kadaga said on Thursday, December 14 at Parliament.

“Let us wait for the outcome of the proceedings in New York,” she added.

On December 12, Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament, Gerald Karuhanga, raised a matter of national importance touching Mr Kutesa.

Mr Karuhanga, drawing from the complaint the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) filed before the Attorney of New York Southern District, said the claims against Mr Kutesa, who is also the MP of Mawogola County, had brought Uganda’s Parliament into disrepute.

In response to Ms Kadaga’s ruling, Mr Karuhanga said he respected it.

He, however, added that in case one is holding a public position at a time investigations into their conduct are being done, one is likely to influence the investigations.

“So, wouldn’t it be prudent to allow an impartial, free and fair investigation without an influence by Sam Kutesa utilising his position as a Minister of Foreign Affairs to curtail and fail any effective investigation,” Mr Karuhanga said.

“…It is fair and proper that the minister steps aside so that the inquiry is free and fair,” he added.

Ms Kadaga said the matter is not in the jurisdiction of Uganda.

“I have no authority to send a team to the United States on a case that is there. If it [case] was here…” Ms Kadaga said. “Are you going to interrogate the State Attorney of New York?”

Lwemiyaga MP, Theodore Ssekikubo, said those supporting Mr Kutesa should know it is Uganda’s image at stake.

“Let us pronounce ourselves on this matter. We might not be interested in what is going on in the US court but the information we have is that $500, 000 was wired to a bank account in Uganda,” Mr Ssekikubo said.

“We have the Financial Intelligence Authority, which could have tracked that. If that is not credible enough to Members, what will be credible to Members? I want us to be nonpartisan on this matter,” he said.