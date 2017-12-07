Kigezi journalist dies mysteriously

By ROBERT MUHEREZA

Passy Kamusiime, a radio presenter at the Kabale based Voice of Kigezi FM is dead.

The cause of her death is still a mystery as her parents and workmates say they are waiting for the post-mortem report from Kabale regional referral hospital where she was admitted and died shortly after.

Kamusiime, 31, was a renowned radio presenter, news anchor and a host of different talk shows at the radio station.

Kamusiime’s mother, Ms Angella Byamugisha said she travelled from Rukungiri municipality on Monday morning after the deceased called her saying she was having “a terrible headache.”

“She told me that she had visited Rugarama hospital in Kabale town for medical examination but there was no single illness detected though she was still feeling weak. We prayed together and called for God’s mercy and on Wednesday at around 11:30am she became too weak and I called some relatives and friends that helped me to take her to Kabale regional referral hospital where doctors did their best but at about 8pm, my daughter died,” Ms Byamugisha said.

She said deceased is the first born of her six children. She graduated with a diploma in Journalism at the Great Lakes Institute in Rukungiri District and started working at Kinkiizi FM in Kanungu District for a while and later worked at Kanungu Broadcasting Services FM Radio in the same district. In 2013, she started working with Voice of Kigezi FM in Kabale town.

“She has been instrumental in paying school fees for her young brothers and sister besides providing financial support to the whole family. We shall not only miss our daughter but also miss a person that has been of economic importance to our family. She had promised to officially introduce her husband to our family this month. It’s too painful that she’s gone,” Ms Byamugisha said adding that it was her first time to see her daughter falling sick ever since she was born.

Voice of Kigezi FM Director, Mr Ivan Batuma described her death as unfortunate and called on the staff members to be firm and ensure that she receives a decent send off.

The radio’s news editor, Mr Alex Byakatonda described the deceased as a committed employee who liked her job.