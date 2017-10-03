By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA- City Oilers and Betway Power maintained their fine starts at the Fiba Africa Zone V Club Championships with blowout wins over Hawassa and Gondar City at the Lugogo Arena on Monday evening.

City Oilers, 93-46 winners over Tanzania’s ABC on Sunday, were never troubled after taking a 24-10 first quarter lead for a 111-41 result.

Guard Jordin Mayez who was limited to five minutes in the opening game after suffering a cut to his lips run the show with 16 points and seven assists in 23 minutes.

Robinson Odoch who shot a perfect 3 for 3 from behind the arc, added 13 for the Oilers who also had Landry Ndikumana contributing 14 and 10 rebounds.

Tony Drileba also went 4 for 5 from downtown for 12 points as the Oilers made 73% of the shots from three-point range.

Kefeni Wagari top scored for Hawassa with 12 points in what was their second consecutive loss.

Betway Power were equally dominant in their 113-31 thrashing of Gondar City in a game they led from start to finish.

Willy Nijimbere led all scorers with 21 points after shooting 6 for 11 from three point range to lead three other players in double figures.

Gudi Nasser added 11 and picked 10 rebounds for Power for whom captain Joseph Ikong contributed 17 as Power finished strongly with a 39-11 fourth quarter run.

The Power captain is averaging 14 points from two games.

Abebe Assefa and Menna Wolde led Gondar with 13 and 12 points respectively as they continue to seek a first win at the eight team tournament.

Rwanda’s Patriots and Kenya Ports Authority are the other men’s teams to have won their opening games and face Ugandan sides later on Tuesday as the group stages climax.

Monday Zone V results

Women results

UCU 69-68 KPA

Equity 56- 51 KCCA

Men

Patriots (Rwanda) 79-50 Savio (Tanzania)

ABC(Tanzania) 77-81 KPA (Kenya)

City Oil (Uganda) 111-41 Hawasa (Ethiopia)

Betway Power(Uganda) 113-31 Gondar City (Ethiopia)