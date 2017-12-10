New dawn as maiden Shs7b Afro T20 cricket league bowls off

The impression at the launch of the first ever Afro T20 Cricket League could have passed for any event on the local cricket calendar.

Postponed by 24-hours and starting an hour after the scheduled 3.30pm afternoon start. But make no mistake. This was not an ordinary event, at least in domestic sports circles.

Scheduled to last a two-week period, a sum of over Shs7.2b is expected to be invested in the tournament, which is the first of its kind on the continent.

The chance to mingle with some of the game’s biggest names including the Pakistani pair of Saeed Ajmal and Yasir Hameed, present the launch held at Kabira Country Club on Friday evening, is also one that cannot be overlooked.

“This tournament was supposed to happen in another part of Africa but when organisers approached me I said I would support it in the shortest possible time as is my job on the local cricket board. We only met physically over the last two days but we were always together in the spirit of sport,” explained Afri Sport’s Hanumant Katkar one of the organisers.

He will partner with Uganda Cricket Association and other foreign partners Gagandeep Singh of Rising Sports PVT Ltd (India) and Arneish Bhardwaj of Aussie Top Careers Recruitment PTY Ltd (Australia).

The latter ensured that over 70 foreign players from countries such as West Indies, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take part with 40 chosen from the domestic league.

“We wish to promote the youngsters and Ugandan cricket players. Anytime they come to me ill be able to help them promote cricket,” stated the just retired Ajmal, a right-arm off-spin bowler who helped Pakistan win the 2009 ICC World Twenty20.

Players have been categorized into grade A+ to C with A+ grade players getting up to shs5m Shillings and grade C players getting close to shs1.5m.

The winning team will meanwhile take away a paycheck of Shs180m while man-of-the Match performances will be worth shs1m each.

The tournament to be held at Lugogo and Kyambogo ovals will comprise eight franchise teams with each team playing seven matches during the league stage with the top four proceeding to the knockout round.

The games will also be telecast live on Supersport as well as Neo Sports in India and PTV in Pakistan.