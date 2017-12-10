Vipers new man Butindo vows to transform team

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala- Vipers new man Eddie Butindo says his mission at the Kitende-based club is to take the two-time league champions to the next level.

Butindo was on Friday unveiled as the club’s Technical Development Manager, a role that will see him draw a steady strategy for coach Miguel da Silva’s team among others.

“I’m honoured with the opportunity of working with such a great institution that is focused and determined to take Ugandan football to the next level,” said Butindo at the unveiling.

“I will work to my best ability to make sure we push Vipers SC to new heights.” Butindo has signed a two-year contract. Club president Lawrence Mulindwa unveiled Butindo, who is well known for grooming and nurturing young talent.

“His experience is unquestionable and therefore as Vipers SC we believe his appointment will yield a lot of fruits,” said Mulindwa.

“Mr.Butindo has been very successful especially with youth football and thus his expertise will help us in grooming players.”

Among the duties Butindo will execute include; heading the technical department, supervising the different teams at Vipers SC including the junior teams plus creating the team’s identity.

Butindo has vast experience having previously coached teams like SC Villa, Miracle FC and State House among others.He is famously known for his great work with Friends of Football that gave rise to several players, many of whom are in the Uganda Premier League today.