By Carolyne B. Atangaza

The competitive Kia Forte compact car was tweaked for the 2017 model with a new base engine, updated styling, and more advanced safety equipment.

A 147-hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is standard for this model. It can be paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

According to the EPA, the new 2.0-liter and automatic transmission combination returns 29 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. You can also opt for the direct-injection 164-hp, 2.0-liter that is rated at 25 mpg city and 33 mpg highway.

Appearance

The exterior is sharp and roomy no matter the body style. The Forte comes as a sedan, coupe or five-door hatch. The interior looks good too and the materials fit and finish are worth the price. For most car experts, the Forte’s steering wheel is the interior’s best part ; it is described as thick and grippy and would be at home in plenty of sports cars.

The controls are well-designed and it has nice knobs for the heat/vent and radio, for example. Even with its 17-inch wheels, the ride is decent although its suspension is a bit of a weak link and struggles to absorb sharp impacts, letting the body bob a bit too much.

Driving

Handling is also somewhat unremarkable but it makes for a satisfying commuter car. The 164-hp, 2.0-liter engine gets the job done, working well with the six-speed automatic transmission. Combined, this drama-free powertrain has noise levels that are decent for the class.

The seats are quite comfortable and have good lumbar support including a power adjustment, a rarity in this class. The cabin is also filled with convenient bins and cubbies. There are ample easy-to-reach 12-volt outlets, as well as auxiliary and USB ports.

Thankfully, Kia kept the controls simple; the setup takes about five minutes to pair your phone and assign your favourite radio presets.

Visibility to the front is clear, with small, triangular windows at the front pillar base aiding sight lines. The Forte is available in three trim variations: the entry-level LX, pseudo-sporty S trim, and top-shelf EX. The S trim gets a sport-tuned suspension, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, a rear spoiler, and a chrome exhaust tip.

The EX model is distinguished by standard LED taillights, keyless start with approach lighting, heated leather seats, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Xenon headlights and vented front seats are optional, rather unusual for this class. The S and EX trims come with a standard 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Available safety gear on the S and EX versions includes autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward-collision warning as part of the $1,490 Technology package. Its lane-keeping assist feature is one of the better ones because it isn’t overly intrusive.

Cost

Pricing starts at Sh100m but sizable discounts are already available, so there is a possibility of getting it at a much lower price. All in all, the Forte still looks to be a solid competitor in the compact car segment and with better-than-average predicted reliability being icing on the cake.

Ratings

Looks

When you are at the lower end of the price scale, exterior design often gets tossed out the window at highway speeds. Not so with the Kia Forte with its proportionately correct design that makes sedans twice as expensive look bland by comparison.

Interior

The Forte SX has great features for a compact, including a 7-inch multimedia screen, paddle shifters, leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated and cooled front seats. On the other side, while there are six exterior colours in the Forte palette, there’s no choice of interior colour.

Performance

All LX models utilise an engine that places more emphasis on price and fuel efficiency, particularly when the six-speed automatic is selected. In the EX and SX, the engine has more power, but weaker efficiency – in fact, fuel economy is not stellar for a compact car.

Technology

The SX has a plethora of tech features, including integrated navigation, Android Auto (with Apple CarPlay on the way), and headlights that bend into the corners.

Cargo

This sedan may be compact, but it is big on the efficient use of space.

Specifications

Engine size- 147-hp, 2.0

Seats- Five

Doors- Five