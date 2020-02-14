7% projected growth too ambitious, World Bank tells govt

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

Speaking during a media briefing in Kampala on Wednesday about Uganda’s economic outlook, Mr Richard Walker, the World Bank senior economist, said government’s capital spending continues to fall, dropping to about 8 per cent in the last two financial years.

This, he said, has constrained the country’s fiscal policy that is characterised by low tax revenue to GDP ratio.

“Capital spending continues to fall short of expectations, diminishing the expected return from public investments. 5.3 per cent capital spending versing budget allocation of 6.4 per cent. This inability to really ramp up capital spending over the last few years is constraining the ambitions of Uganda’s national development plans for rapid growth and social-economic transformation,” he said.

Under the NDP III, Uganda is to grow by an average of 7 per cent in the next five financial years.

However, Mr Walker warned, current economic fundamentals are likely to affect projected growth.



“The economy is projected to slow down in the 2020/21 financial year due to the general elections scheduled to for 2021 (slow investments and economic activity),” he said, noting that the continued delays in the oil sector and swings in oil prices present varying risks to Uganda’s growth prospect.

Mr Walker also warned that regional and global factors key, among them, slowed global growth, uncertainty regarding relationship with Rwanda and trade disputes with Kenya, could undermine Uganda’s outlook.