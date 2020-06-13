Selecting the best site for planting

By EDITOR

I bought 20 acres of land early this year and I wish to venture into farming, but I don’t know how to proceed. Please advise. Peter Musana

Dear Peter

First of all, you need to select a suitable site on your farm where you will establish your crops. Therefore, do careful planning of the layout and then do the actual production. In planning a farm, consider the following:

(a) Crops: Decide which vegetable crops to grow. This will depend on the demands of the available market and climate. Study the market carefully and adjust production accordingly.

(b) System: Decide on the system you are going to use, for instance, open vs. protected.

(c) Layout: After deciding on the range of crops to be grown and the systems, the layout of the land must be planned.

Care is needed because if a bad layout is carried out initially, it will be costly to change.

(d) Cropping plan: Work out the rotation plan to be followed and details of the cropping plan. This should be done early enough.

(e) Land preparation: The cost of clearing and preparing land must be considered.

(f) Labour needs: It is important to plan for the required labour, especially if manual labour would be used.

(g) Fencing and windbreaks: If fencing or wind break is needed, decide on the type and material to be used as well as the placement

(h) Compost area: Decide on the location of the compost area and whether you will need a compost heap or pit. A compost heap/pit is necessary to provide a place for the disposal of organic debris and also it serves as a source of organic matter for use on the farm. It is generally located close to the nursery, in an area which is unsuitable for crop production.

(i) Nursery siting: Lightly shaded areas are preferred or you may construct a lath house. Preferably, the nursery area should be utmost 2 per cent of total area. You will also need to decide on the type of nursery to use: seedbed or containerised. If seedbed, raise, flat or sunken.