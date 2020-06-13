  1. Home
  2. Magazines
  3. Farming

Selecting the best site for planting

Saturday June 13 2020

An agronomist explains to farmers how to start

An agronomist explains to farmers how to start a banana plantation during the 10th Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at Makerere University Agricultural Research Centre Kabanyolo in Gayaza. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA 

In Summary

  • (i) Nursery siting: Lightly shaded areas are preferred or you may construct a lath house. Preferably, the nursery area should be utmost 2 per cent of total area. You will also need to decide on the type of nursery to use: seedbed or containerised. If seedbed, raise, flat or sunken.
Advertisement
By EDITOR

I bought 20 acres of land early this year and I wish to venture into farming, but I don’t know how to proceed. Please advise. Peter Musana

Dear Peter
First of all, you need to select a suitable site on your farm where you will establish your crops. Therefore, do careful planning of the layout and then do the actual production. In planning a farm, consider the following:

(a) Crops: Decide which vegetable crops to grow. This will depend on the demands of the available market and climate. Study the market carefully and adjust production accordingly.

(b) System: Decide on the system you are going to use, for instance, open vs. protected.

(c) Layout: After deciding on the range of crops to be grown and the systems, the layout of the land must be planned.
Care is needed because if a bad layout is carried out initially, it will be costly to change.

(d) Cropping plan: Work out the rotation plan to be followed and details of the cropping plan. This should be done early enough.

Also Read

Advertisement

(e) Land preparation: The cost of clearing and preparing land must be considered.

(f) Labour needs: It is important to plan for the required labour, especially if manual labour would be used.

(g) Fencing and windbreaks: If fencing or wind break is needed, decide on the type and material to be used as well as the placement

(h) Compost area: Decide on the location of the compost area and whether you will need a compost heap or pit. A compost heap/pit is necessary to provide a place for the disposal of organic debris and also it serves as a source of organic matter for use on the farm. It is generally located close to the nursery, in an area which is unsuitable for crop production.

(i) Nursery siting: Lightly shaded areas are preferred or you may construct a lath house. Preferably, the nursery area should be utmost 2 per cent of total area. You will also need to decide on the type of nursery to use: seedbed or containerised. If seedbed, raise, flat or sunken.

(j) Irrigation and distribution method: Decide whether irrigation will be needed. If yes, choose the system to be used and water source.

Advertisement