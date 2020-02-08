Demystifying emotional abuse

By Meshack Yobby

Deflection

Deflection is another tactic. If you are unhappy with something they have done and sit your partner down to talk it over, they switch it up on you. It becomes about things you did and they said nothing.

They did not communicate at the time you did these things, but since you are unhappy about something they did, they have to make sure they show you they are unhappier.

They do not acknowledge that they are wrong. They instead attack you and act aggrieved until you set aside your own issues and apologise just for the sake of peace. Using gifts to guilt a partner is also common. Gifts are accompanied by statements like “So many people wish they were you” and “Where will you find someone who gives you as many things like I do?”The day you get into an argument because of something your partner has done, they will claim that they love you because they bought you gifts.

Then they will use this ‘generosity’ as a threat to make you stay, saying how you will never have what they can provide elsewhere, that if you want to continue living a good life, you should go back to them.

Lastly, gas lighting is a key indicator of emotional abuse. In 1944, a movie titled Gas Light showed a man manipulating his wife in order to believe she was crazy. Gaslighting is persistent manipulation and brainwashing that causes the victim to doubt themselves, and ultimately lose their sense of perception, identity, and self-worth. It comes in simple forms like a partner rubbishing your achievements, or using harsh language unprovoked and when you complain, you are told to stop being sensitive. If you are told something over and over, it becomes the truth you believe. Your partner tells you blatant lies, and if you remind them in future, they deny they ever said it. Gaslighters will also use things you love against you. If you love singing, they will ask why you are singing instead of talking to them. If you have a job, they will ask why you cannot drop everything and rush home to massage their back because they are tired.

Eventually, you will start doubting your sense of right and wrong. If you make a decision you think is right, your partner will call you crazy. You will no longer have confidence in yourself and gradually, you will fully depend on your partner’s word and approval. There is much to talk about emotional abuse. It aims at establishing dominance over a partner. It leaves people with little appreciation for themselves and people need to spot the red flags.

ALIENATION

Perhaps the most subtle indication of emotional abuse is alienation. Your partner will want to isolate you from your circle of friends, no matter how harmless those friendships are. They will want to control your calls, your social media and your conversations. You will hardly have the freedom to express yourself or interact with anyone without your partner’s approval.

Your partner will make you believe that no one cares about you except them. It will be too late by the time you realise you do not have any friend to tell you if you are making a mistake. Your most supportive relationships with family and friends will be lost. It is a subtle way of controlling because when your partner starts making demands that you stop communicating with certain people, you will agree thinking no friendship is more important than your relationship. And while that might be true, you need to be conscious about how much you are being alienated and why. During fights, or even general conversation, you will be reminded of your insecurities, skin tone, level of education and even financial status. You will be reminded that there are so many people who don’t have your insecurities, and you will be made to believe that you are being ‘loved’ as a favour. What this does over time is make you believe no one else will accept you as you are except your partner. Your esteem will be broken and you will endure abuse and disrespect thinking this is the only chance you will ever have to be with someone.

www.nation.co.ke