Glaucoma can cause blindness

By Beatrice Nakibuuka

Rachael Asiimwe, 34, worked in an office for more than 10 years. Her computer did not have an antiglare and it was too bright. Years later, she started to feel pain in her eyes accompanied by a headache.

She first took pain killers which she thought would relieve the pain in vain. “Whenever my eyes turned red, I felt a lot of pain. I went to see a general practitioner who recommended that I see an optician.”

After several tests, Asiimwe was diagnosed with glaucoma. According to Joseph Masajjage, an optometrist at Boss Optical Centre, Asiimwe had open-angle glaucoma, one of the commonest types of glaucoma which is also hereditary. Other types include close-angle, normal tension, pigmentation glaucoma and glaucoma, among children.

According to Masajjage, glaucoma is an eye condition that causes damage of the optic nerve due to excessive pressure in the eye, leading to gradual sight loss. When one has pressure in the eye, it feels like a stabbing, burning, or stinging pain inside the eye.

He says: “The disease can occur at any age but it is more pronounced among aging adults. Since it has no warning signs, many people are diagnosed with this condition when it is in its advanced stages, when the damage is so adverse and irreversible. This is why everyone must have regular eye examination.”

Symptoms

There are varying signs and symptoms of glaucoma depending on the type, stage and level of the condition such as pain in the eye, red eyes, halos around lights, blurred vision, endless headaches and blind spots in both eyes.

If left untreated, damage to the optic nerve leads to a gradual deterioration of the nerve, creating blind spots in some parts of the eye which is likely to lead to total blindness.

The infants

Causes of blindness among infants according to Dr Grace Ssali, a consultant ophthalmologist at Mulago Hospital, are majorly due to brain damage that occurs after a high fever accompanied by convulsions.

Here, the eyes are normal but the visual processing areas of the brain that interpret incoming visual information, is abnormal.

She says: “The neurological visual impairment is caused by anything that affects the visual pathways in the brain such as persistent inherited brain infections, traumatic and anoxic brain injury.”

Some children are born with glaucoma and cataracts. But if they are not detected early and treated, they may lead to blindness among infants. Early diagnosis and treatment can restore the child’s sight.