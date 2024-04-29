Does exercise improve sex drive?

If you have ever committed yourself to working out consistently for any considerable period of time, then you know how liberated, joyful and clearheaded exercise can make you feel. Working out also has the ability to improve your confidence and physical strength, all of which are very empowering states of mind.

All these have been reiterated by studies from around the world. But there is even more. Several studies have showed that exercise improves sex drive in both men and women.

I once interviewed a committed walker in Kampala who told me that in the two years he had been walking, he had noticed that, of the many benefits he had got from consistently walking, his libido had increased dramatically. He specifically told me that on top of improved libido, the sex was ‘sweeter’ now than it has ever been because of consistent exercise.

He was of the opinion that because of constantly activating his body, the nerves in his entire body had become more exposed (sic) and sharper, making his senses sharper.

The question that needs to be asked is; is this man’s personal experience rooted in science? As it turns out, yes.

Improves libido

Studies have shown that working out regularly can boost a person’s libido. According to a 2011 Harvard study, ‘Exercise and erectile dysfunction’ people who worked out at least 90 minutes a week were 20 percent less likely to develop erectile dysfunction, which can happen when there is insufficient blood flow to the penis. It is an established fact that exercising regularly increases blood flow through out every part of the body.

Another study that was published by the Korean Journal of Family Medicine, showed that men who do not exercise are more likely to experience sexual dysfunction if they remain inactive for an extended period of time.

Several other studies have revealed that weight loss through exercise improves the production of testosterone in middle-aged men. Testosterone is the male sex hormone that controls male sexual development and function, while exercise increases its production.

Brain

Orthopedic doctor and Makerere university lecturer, Gonzaga Waiswa reiterates that exercise improves sex drive by increasing blood flow to one’s brain. He adds that every time more blood flows to the brain, all the bodily processes are bound to improve, including sexual drive.

“More blood floor to the brain means better thinking capacity, confidence, better coordination and of course better sex drive,” Dr Gonzaga says.

He also adds that because exercise by its nature increases blood floor into the muscles including those in the sexual organs, regular exercise will automatically mean more libido and better sex since the sex organs are activated.

Stress

But it goes beyond physical, according to Dr Gonzaga. He says one of the inhibitors of sex drive is stress since it negatively affects the body in more ways than one. This is why people develop diseases simply because they are stressed. Stressed men can develop erectile dysfunction.

Stressed women will lose all the will to engage in sexual intercourse. However, one of the greatest enemies of stress is exercise. Exercise takes away stress and in turn increases sex drive in both males and females, according to the doctor.

As far as women are concerned, one study on exercise-induced sexual arousal showed that just 20 minutes of exercise could boost sexual arousal by 169 percent in women.

The researchers also found that a heavy workout raises and sustains levels of an enzyme in women that increases genital blood flow and arousal.

The best exercises for sex drive

According to www.hims.com, scientifically, there is evidence to suggest that pretty much any form of regular exercise can have a positive impact on sexual health and libido.

However, these exercises such as weight lifting, yoga, swimming, pelvic floor exercises and cardio have been associated with potential improvements in sex drive.

Weight lifting

Resistance training exercises, such as weight lifting, can help increase testosterone levels in both men and women. Testosterone plays a crucial role in sexual desire and performance, making strength training beneficial for improving sex drive.

Yoga

Practicing yoga can help reduce stress levels, increase flexibility and improve body awareness. A 2010 study of 65 men found across-the-board benefits to a regular yoga routine over 12 weeks.

Some internet sources suggest that certain yoga poses, such as the bridge pose or the cat-cow pose, could directly target the pelvic region. This could potentially enhance sexual function and libido by exercising the muscle groups used during sexual intercourse.

Swimming