Can Vitamin C protect you from Covid-19?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Can I take Vitamin C as a cure for Covid-19? Shallita

Dear Shallita,

Covid-19 is a new disease, and we are still learning about it. However, this has not stopped people from clinging onto whatever is rumoured to help prevent or treat it, including some drugs as well as ginger, turmeric, lemon, vitamin C, hot liquids and tea.

People have taken a mixture of turmeric whose health effects have been said to be caused by curcumin, ginger (gingerol), garlic (allicin), milk (lactoferrin) and lemon (polyphenols and Vitamin C) which has resulted in severe chest and abdominal pains because of burning the gullet and stomach.

It is believed that people who are deficient in vitamin C could be more at risk of getting Covid-19 or of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms since their immunity is impaired. Vitamin C deficiency is associated with increased susceptibility to infections, a weak immune response, poor wound healing, and an increased risk of pneumonia.

The best vitamin C can be obtained naturally from fruits including oranges. Using vitamin C supplements is only necessary if one lacks the vitamin. Taking too much vitamin C will not prevent you from getting Covid-19 because one will just pass out the excess vitamin through urine after getting a sore stomach only.

In order for some drugs to help, they must be concentrated in the breathing system, a prospect likely to cause one to take in toxic doses.

The best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus by washing hands often, avoiding close contact with people who are ill, wearing a face mask when feeling ill, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and social distancing.

Advertisement