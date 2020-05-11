How that gadget is damaging your eyes

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Technology developers and social media entrepreneurs design their products to keep the user engaged for as long as possible. That is why they keep sending notifications because they want you to keep scrolling.

However, noticing how effective their strategy was, companies such as Apple and Google in 2008 released apps to try and reduce the amount of time people spent on their gadgets. Apps such as Screen Time and new tools in iOS 12 to set app time limits, monitor usage, and keep users from checking notifications at bedtime. Google announced similar controls for Android P at Google I/O, including an app timer, wind down feature, and usage dashboard as part of its digital wellbeing initiative.

However, even with these initiatives in place, we still spend an unhealthy amount of time glued to our screens which has shown to have a number of negative effects on our health. One of the growing concerns is its effects on our eyes.

Dr Anil Agarwal, an ophthalmologist, reveals he is receiving more patients suffering from headaches, eye strain and blurred vision. “Although they are from different age groups, they usually have one thing in common, they spend a lot of time (more than six hours) looking at screens,” Dr Agarwal says.

Computer Vision Syndrome

He adds that the diagnosis for such symptoms is computer vision syndrome (CVS), a common eye condition that describes vision problems and ocular discomfort due to extended periods of time in front of the computer.

Symptoms

Also known as digital eye fatigue, studies have shown the prevalence of CVS to be higher in women than men but similar between contact lens and spectacle wearers. Symptoms include eyestrain also known as asthenopia, headaches blurred vision, dry eyes, neck and shoulder pain. These are a result of poor lighting, glare on a digital screen, improper viewing distances, poor seating posture and uncorrected vision problems among others.

Dr Joseph Masajjage, a general practitioner, notes that the main cause of digital eye strain is the amount of time spent in front of a screen. There are, however, other factors that may contribute to the severity of the symptoms such as using the wrong glasses prescription, which can cause difficulty focusing at the computer, poor eye coordination abilities, aging, and improper viewing distances.

According to Dr Masajjage, many of these symptoms reduce when the patient reduces time spent on their digital device. However, in some individuals the problems are severe and require adequate medical attention. “The most effective solution for people experiencing severe digital eye strain is getting the right computer glasses. Even if you already have a prescription, you may need glasses designed for looking at a screen,” says Dr Masajjage.

Preventive methods include taking steps to control lighting and glare on the device screen, establishing proper working distances and posture for screen viewing, and assuring that even minor vision problems are properly corrected.

The 20-20-20 rule

The 20-20-20 rule was developed as a quick temporary fix for computer vision syndrome symptoms. It recommends that every 20 minutes, we should take 20 seconds to look away from the computer and give your eyes 20 blinks. A visit to your optometrist will help determine the main causes of your CVS. The optometrist may recommend glasses to be worn just at the computer or some exercises to strengthen the focusing system. If CVS is left untreated, it can lead to the distance vision becoming blurred as well.

Proper body positioning

Some important factors in preventing or reducing the symptoms of CVS have to do with the computer and how it is used. This includes lighting conditions, chair comfort, location of reference materials, position of the monitor, and the use of rest breaks.

Location of computer screen

Most people find it more comfortable to view a computer when the eyes are looking downward. Optimally, the computer screen should be 15 to 20 degrees below eye level (about four or five inches) as measured from the centre of the screen and 20 to 28 inches from the eyes.

Reference materials

These materials should be located above the keyboard and below the monitor. If this is not possible, a document holder can be used beside the monitor. The goal is to position the documents so you do not need to move your head to look from the document to the screen.

Regular eye examinations and proper viewing habits can help to prevent or reduce the development of the symptoms associated with Computer Vision Syndrome.

Caution

Lighting: Position the computer screen to avoid glare, particularly from overhead lighting or windows. Use blinds or drapes on windows and replace the light bulbs in desk lamps with bulbs of lower wattage.

Anti-glare screens: If there is no way to minimise glare from light sources, consider using a screen glare filter. These filters decrease the amount of light reflected from the screen.

Seating position: Chairs should be comfortably padded and conform to the body. Chair height should be adjusted so your feet rest flat on the floor. If your chair has arms, they should be adjusted to provide arm support while you are typing. Your wrists should not rest on the keyboard when typing.

Rest breaks: To prevent eyestrain, try to rest your eyes when using the computer for long periods. Rest your eyes for 15 minutes after two hours of continuous computer use. Also, for every 20 minutes of computer viewing, look into the distance for 20 seconds to allow your eyes a chance to refocus.

Blinking: To minimise your chances of developing dry eye when using a computer, make an effort to blink frequently. Blinking keeps the front surface of your eye moist.