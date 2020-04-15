Kasusu: Quiet suburb for commercial housing

By ALEX ASHABA

As the cost of land and renting in Fort Portal Town increases, developers are now eyeing town suburbs such as Kasusu, which is increasingly attracting investors looking to venture in commercial housing.

Location

Kasusu suburb is part of Fort Portal Town but four kilometres off the town centre. It is in the south division of Fort Portal Town on Fort Portal-Kasese Road about four kilometres. A boda boda ride from Fort Portal Town to Kasusu is Shs1, 500 and Shs2, 000.

The suburb nears other developing centres of Kachwamba, Karambi and Mugusu.

The suburb has experienced rapid growth evidenced by the existence of several commercial, and residential structures that have cropped up.

The increasing number of new and affordable commercial houses, plots of land have attracted investors who have constructed retail shops, local hotels, bars, and schools, among other businesses.

Joab Katuramu, a business owner at Kasusu, says because of many people currently staying in the area, trade has been boosted. He adds that its location in a quiet area off town has attracted investors in the hotel industry who prefer quiet neighbourhoods.

Kasusu being part of Fort Portal Town, in the new proposed tourism city, is attracting investors, especially those in hotel industry that are rushing into the area to get plots of land for future investment.

“I have been here for more than 10 years and I have seen this place growing from one stage to another because in the past, this place had a small population but now people come every day looking for commercial houses for renting,” Joab Katuramu shares.

Katuramu says many people are building houses for accommodation and for other purposes.

Kasusu suburb has got standard accommodation and hotel facilities for all kinds of people. Travellers, especially those who want quiet places for accommodation.



Infrastructure

Kasusu neighbours institutions such as Uganda Pentecostal university, Virka Hospital, Virika School of Nursing, Uganda Martyrs University Fort Portal Campus, St Joseph’s Technical Institute, Kluges Guest farm, Karambi Sub-County headquarters, schools and worship places.

It has a good murram road along Fort Portal-Kasese that is being tarmacked.



Cost of land

The cost of land in Kasusu Suburb has slightly increased because of the increased demand to put up more developments.

Katuramu says in the past, they used to buy 50X100ft plots for between Shs10m and Shs15m but now the same plot can be bought at more than Shs25m, especially on the main road.

Irene Linda Mugisa, a landlord, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years, says the cost of land has increased because of many developments by investors and influx of people.

“People are rushing to buy plots of land in this area because it is in the centre and it connects to other places like Mugusu, Karambi, Rubingo, Kachwamba and Kiboha among others and many people come to shop merchandise in Kasusu which has given it opportunity to grow very fast,” Mugisa shares.



Economic activities

The most common economic activity in Kasusu is trading. However, some residents who leave near Kasusu have gardens, farms, growing mainly bananas, Irish potatoes and maize.



Rent

For those who want to rent commercial houses for business around Kasusu, rent for shops along the main Fort Portal- Kasese road is between Shs100, 000 and Shs200, 000 depending on its size.

Mugisa says because of influx of people in the area, the investment in rental houses for accommodation both single and self-contained room, has gone up.

She says rent for a good self-contained room is between Shs200, 000 and Shs250, 000 while single rooms are between Shs50, 000 and Shs100, 000 depending on their sizes and location.



Guest accommodation

A night in a guesthouse is between Shs10, 000 and Shs25,000.



Resturants

Most of the accommodation facilities offer food and bar services.

A plate of food in restaurants is between Shs2, 000 and Shs5, 000 while in hotels, it is between Shs5, 000 and Shs15, 000.



Churches

Kasusu has got many worship places and caters to all religions and beliefs.

Security

Kasusu Police Post conducts patrols. The local government of south division of Fort Portal also installed street lights.

Social services

It has piped water, electricity supply, and a good road network and many institutions around it.

School and Institutions

The area has primary, secondary schools, tertiary institutions and universities, several of them a walkable distance from residential areas.

Some of them include Uganda Pentecostal University, Uganda Martyrs university Fort Portal campus, St Joseph’s Technical Institute, Virika School of Nursing, St Peters and Paul Primary School, St Mary’s Minor Seminary, St Paul National Major Seminary, St John Vian Secondary School, St Maria Gorretti Girls Secondary School, Rosa Mistica, and Vocational. All these institutions have employees who reside in Kasusu.

Health Kasusu has got Kasusu Health Centre III for government and other private clinics and drug shops. Those who need specialised services can go to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, about four kilometres in Fort Portal Town.