Why intruder alarm is the best security guard

By Samson Tinka



An intruder alarm is a system designed to detect intrusion – unauthorised entry – into a building or any other area.

Among the components of intruder alarm system include a panel , key pad, motion, vibration sensors, buzzers, strobe light, battery, remote or fixed panic button, magnetic contacts, siren, connecting cables, transmitters. Each component has a specific function.



An alarm control panel is the central hub of a security set up. All of a user’s security devices will connect with the control panel to alert the user when they are activated. If it was a car, alarm panel is the engine.

The key pad, aids the alarm user to key in a secret code used for alarming and disarming the system.



Motion/vibration sensors. Motion sensors are placed strategically to the guarded environment. These small equipment’s are normally placed in corners of the building facing entrances to detect any un-authorised movements. On detecting such movements, signals are sent to control panel and in turn, through transmitters, control room will receive signals of intrusion and the sirens will go off sounding loud noises attracting the attention of security guards or neighbours or house occupants in the close proximity. Normally the noise itself distracts the plan of the would-be criminals. Vibration censors on the other hand are installed on walls, windows, doors to guard against break-ins. These vibration sensors are mostly installed in cash vaults, armouries, house windows, and high value products stores that susceptible to being broken into. Any bang on the walls with vibration censors will trigger alarms that will notify designated person of the intrusion.



Strobe light. The strobe light is likewise an important component of a security alarm system. With it, the user can establish the occurrence of an incident as well as the aftermath,, during which time the house owner is given the opportunity to act in response to the emergency..

Panic alarm button is an electronic device designed to assist in alerting somebody in emergency situations where a threat exists.

Battery is another vital component of the system. For intruder alarm to work well, power stability is essential, or else one risk to get false alarms or the system going off completely. With a good battery, the system can stay on for more six to 10 hours with no main grid power.



Transmitters help in sending information to control room or any designated officer. These messages include, opening and closing time, any intrusion, area being intruded on, system functionality. Some systems will even notify programmed person of power failure, and any other issue monitored by the system.



Connecting cables. Since alarm system is made up of different components, the cables help and lead all these equipment to the control panel. It’s important that these cables be secured with a trunking or be passed through wall conduits. Access to these cables should be secured. However, should the system be armed, and one tries to cut the cable, a signal will be sent notifying control room or designated officer that the system is under attacker.

Some alarms are linked to CCTV, hence one is able to monitor stock movements every time a warehouse, store is opened through giving timely alerts

Intruder alarms keep logs of events like power failure, opening and closing time. These event logs can be referred to in future.



Cost

The cost of purchase will depend of the size of the property that is going to be secured. Looking at a home house of four bedrooms that will require an average simple systems, a complete system will cost between Shs2m to Shs4m plus installation costs which will range from Shs300,000 to Shs600,000 depending on the size of the building and the design of the house. Some companies have systems that are as cheap as Shs1m.

Other costs will include monthly monitoring fees if one chooses to on-board emergency response services from a security company. Though with an internet enabled phone, one is able to monitor his/her alarm system anywhere in the world. Some systems have sim card slots which can be paired with the alarm owner to monitor the system remotely anywhere in the world.



What to consider when buying

● It’s important to read the manual to make sure that the system answers the demands of the prospective user.

● The seller should be able to offer after sale services. Like any other system, scheduled periodic service and maintenance is important, especially checking on the health of the battery.

● The user should be trained on how to use the system

● When installing motion dictators at home, make sure there are no movements after arming the system or else one risks getting false intrusion messages, especially when there are dogs, rats, cats, night dancers within the vicinity. If one opts to have a dog and intruder alarm, then, vibration sensors or buzzers should be opted rather than motion sensors.



Where to buy intruder alarms

Most private security companies and security shops in Uganda sell these systems. A prior risk/threat assessment or security survey is required to ascertain the risks/threats to be mitigated which will form a decision of what system to be purchased and installed. It’s also vital that right specifications are determined before actual purchase and deployment of the system.

