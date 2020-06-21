By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Edgar and Edwin Tabaro are celebrated lawyers at KTA Advocates. The firm formally known as Karuhanga, Tabaro & Associates is now an International Financial Law Review (IFLR) recommended premier Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology, East African based law firm. Carolyne B. Atangaza caught up with the siblings.

Edgar

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are much closer now than when we were young. They used to call me big brother alluding to the cold war times where the state was always watching the citizens. So I was like the state watching over my siblings. But now we get to see each almost every day since we work in the same law firm.

Describe the last thing you did with your brother?

It was a work telephone call to discuss strategy.

As children did you have a favourite game?

Yes, we enjoyed playing football at which he was the better player. Although Edwin was good at football, he never dreamt of playing professionally.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

We are more of complimentary. I have never felt the need to compete with him.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

Edwin likes labels and trends. He loves nice clothes and dresses up rather well.

How often do you argue and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We have argued all our lives. The most memorable argument was over ideological orientation of the current African leadership. And as to whether or not some of the theoretical foundations of the Marxist economic theory would still apply to the contemporary challenges we face as Africans. He believes that dialectical materialism does explain much of the social anthropological phenomenon and therefore still has its place in contemporary problem solving.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Speeding.

In which area are you completely different?

Edwin is a stickler to procedure, he really likes going through processes. I, on the other hand am a results oriented person.

In which area are you alike?

We are alike in our love for justice.

Nickname for him?

Edwin is the darkest member of the family, so we call him Black.

What can you do that your brother cannot?

I take on arguments regardless, be them political or otherwise. Edwin rarely takes on political arguments.

Who is your parents’ favourite?

I doubt my parents have favourites but when they want things done, they approach Edwin and when they want things said, they approach me.

Favourite childhood memory…

Taking Edwin to school to register him for Kindergarten. Dad was out of station and mum was too busy at work. I took him and registered him as a pupil.

What things are you both bad at?

I think we are too kind and people tend to take advantage of that.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

That is a trade secret I wouldn’t want to put out there.

Who has more friends?

Me because I am an extrovert.

This...

Edgar

Edwin does not reply my calls immediately probably because of many competing priorities but I do wish he would call back instantly.

Also, he used to be slender. Over the years, he has put on weight.

Edwin

How often do you argue and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We argue almost every week. Most of the time we argue over case strategy at work.

Edwin

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We have always been as close as siblings can be.

Describe the last thing you did with your brother?

We shared a sandwich at work.

Did you have a favorite game when you were children?

We used to enjoy bicycle riding.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Not all.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

I think Edgar is fashionable.

How often do you argue and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We argue almost every week. Most of the time we argue over case strategy at work.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

It would be computer misuse, probably arising from political fights on social media.

In which area are you different and in which one are you alike?

I love sports Edgar does not while he likes politics and I do not.

Most memorable argument?

The relevance of Marxism to social phenomenon today, he believes it is irrelevant and long dead while I believe some form of it is still relevant.

Nicknames you have for each other?

We used to call him Kongolo because he looked like former Zaire president Mobutu’s son.

One thing you can do that your brother can’t…

I play golf and he does not.

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite you or him?

I know he is mum’s favourite but I am not certain if he is dad’s too.

What is your favorite memory from your childhood?

My first day at Namilyango College as a Senior One student. I felt proud being received by a brother who was also the head prefect.

What things are you both bad at?

Watching films.

What are things that you are both good that people don’t know?

Farming; we are tea planters.

What did you most fight about as children?

Driving dad’s car.

What habits does Edgar have that you would change if you could?

His political arguments on social media.

What has changed about him as he has become older?

His hair has started greying.