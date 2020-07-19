By Moses Kyeyune

Patriotic, selfless, devout Christian, father to the fatherless and infinitely are some of the words constantly used to describe Maj Gen Eric Mukasa. Maj Gen Mukasa succumbed to a rare form of cancer on July 2, 2020 at Nakasero Hospital and was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Buwaya, Busiro. The distinguished general was eulogised by the UPDF top brass.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni described Maj Gen Mukasa’s passing as a profound loss not only to his family, friends and community but to the UPDF fraternity and the nation.

“When Maj Gen Mukasa returned from training in Libya in 1982, he joined us and we are privileged to have associated and worked with a person of his caliber and vision. Our relationship dates as far back as our bush days. I remember in 1983 when the enemies surrounded us, Mukasa was commanding a unit in Nsanje in Lukoola. He will be remembered for his long and dedicated service to the nation in various capacities,” said the president.

Fearless and distinguished

At the time of his death, Maj Gen Mukasa was the chief of staff for the Reserve Force. Colleagues in the military described him as a fearless fighter and a dedicated officer. Gen Muhoozi said Maj Gen Mukasa was a loyal officer whose generosity and exemplary work ethic touched many lives.

Gen Katumba Wamala, recalls working with Maj Gen Mukasa during the fight against the Lord’s Resistance Army in northern Uganda. “He was a hard-working man and always delivered on time. I thank him for working relentlessly and fearlessly for his country. Unfortunately, this is said of people after they have died, I wish he could hear it,” he said.

Lt Gen Otema Awany, commended Maj Gen Mukasa for his great work with the reserve forces. “Reserve had existed for so long but when Maj Gen Mukasa was appointed Chief he changed it into one of the best services we have in UPDF today,” says Gen Otema.

Maj Gen Mukasa joined the Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM) commanded by Andrew Lutakome Kayiira in 1981 to fight against the Milton Obote regime. The decision was made after having been detained in Tororo in 1980 after he was mistaken for an anti-government agent. At the time, Mukasa was a businessman. He was then dispatched to Tripoli, Libya for enhanced training in armed combat.

Kaka Bagyenda, director general of ISO said he met Maj Gen Mukasa in 1981 when in Tripoli, Libya.

“Coincidentally, when the UFM of Andrew Kayiira disintegrated we again found ourselves in the bushes of Luwero under NRA Commanded by Gen Museveni. He was a selfless officer who took on any assignment for as long as it was guided by the NRA ideology,” he said.

Father of helpless

His sister Edith Muyinza said her brother was a fulcrum to many lives that will forever be indebted to his selflessness.

Col (rtd) Fred Bogere, who was overcome with grief at the loss of his closest friend, said they undertook a decision to educate children from disadvantaged homes who displayed the ability to excel in school.

More than 100 children benefited from the initiative graduating with bachelors and masters degrees while several other obtained vocational education skills. Others joined the army.

Devout Christian

His wife of 21 years, Winnie Namara, told mourners that the general was a loving husband, caring father and an active member of St Apollo Kivebulaya Church of Uganda Maganjo. “As powerful as he was, my husband remained a humble Christian and I have no doubt he has been received in glory,” she said.

Isaac Katabalwa Mukasa, one of the deceased’s children, described his father as a friend and guide.

“He took us to school and encouraged us to work. He sometimes acted funny that whenever he went for a work trip, dad never bought chocolate instead he would buy you a watch. We could not have asked for more. We are thankful to God that he has enabled us to see our dad from when he was sick until he breathed his last.”

Maj Gen Mukasa served diligently with commendable discipline and professionalism. He also treasured cattle and he spent as much time as possible at his farm in Kyankwanzi.