Here is how to harness the monster in grandma beater

By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

At 35, Brian Okello is a monster. Now, for those who don’t know Okello because the lockdown has deprived them of connection to the rest of our world, there is a video out there you can watch. But don’t watch it. You need the heart of a veteran safe house attendant to do that.

To help here, Okello was recorded in a video flogging his grandma of 82 like he was exorcising the coronavirus. Okello faces attempted murder charge, thanks to Lucky Anek’s luck to still be alive.

The last time some brat from Jinja kept tormenting a woman with his hyper loin issues, some pseudo rights activists came jumping like piglets seeing mud for the first time. They defended the brat.

I won’t be shocked if they jump in again, after all, it is another Brian against a woman. Let them try. This time we shall have Okello unleashed on them with kiboko instead.

Anyway, reading about Okello leaves me wondering if Kaguta, who urged his security agents to beat those who attack them until they lose appetite to fight, could harness the innate monster in Okello for some proper use.

Look at this. People who are accused of stealing posho and empty jerry cans donated to ‘vulnerable poor’ are currently locked up in Kitalya prison and you know what? They are eating taxpayers’ posho and using donated jerry cans to ease themselves.

Why don’t we save the taxpayer such burden by simply unleashing Okello on these guys? A property serving from Okello would send these OPM chaps retiring into the monastery.

Meanwhile, in my vested interest, I appeal to Bobi Wine and his American friends to come to my help. I want to borrow Okello’s monster for a day or two.

Bobi Wine can airlift him to Australia where some doctors have attacked my territory. They claim that the deadly coronavirus could be spreading through farts.

Dr Andy Tagg claimed that previous tests have shown farts have the power to spray talcolm powder long distances. That if the infected patient was not wearing pants, and they released a large amount of gas, then someone else – if they took a close sniff at the gas – could be at risk.

Conclusion: Tagg is a pants dealer. I don’t know if he is any cleverer than Donald Trump, the guy who has his name printed on relief checks and is using the virus as a giant re-election wheel. But Dr Tagg must be flogged for going after such a sacred biological institution.

Yes, on this, I would instruct Okello to target Tagg’s bottom real good with his whips. How dare he use a sacred biological action to parrot such claims? This is my territory so I’m not going to sit by idly and watch some quacks sell underwear by maligning farting. Only Okello’s wife stands by and watch idiotic actions. I’m not the wife.

Meanwhile, Simon Kasyate and his buddies in Jinja, who generate power, have a big problem. A floating island has glided to Owen Falls Dam or what I’ve refused to call Nalubaale. The island needs to be removed.

Yes, Okello can do it. Alone. With his wife just watching with her arms wrapped about her breasts. The attempted murder charge can wait. We need juice in our electrical cables. If Okello can beat up the floating island into fleeing the dam area, we can revise his charge sheet to attempted manslaughter.

Wait, if such a charge doesn’t make sense, just remember we are in the Empty Tin.

